Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2019.

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd tumbled 9.80% to Rs 306.8 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd crashed 9.19% to Rs 389.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 694 shares in the past one month.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd lost 8.73% to Rs 466.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52433 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd shed 7.95% to Rs 432.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35376 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd dropped 7.84% to Rs 135.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)