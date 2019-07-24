MPS Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Arrow Textiles Ltd and Chromatic India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2019.

MPS Ltd tumbled 12.71% to Rs 453 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 430 shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd crashed 11.98% to Rs 21.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 706 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd lost 11.93% to Rs 252.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1049 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Textiles Ltd shed 11.55% to Rs 11.26. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 802 shares in the past one month.

Chromatic India Ltd dropped 11.11% to Rs 0.48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11480 shares in the past one month.

