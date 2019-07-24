Volumes spurt at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd counter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 196.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.52 lakh shares

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 July 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 196.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.26% to Rs.312.05. Volumes stood at 32.05 lakh shares in the last session.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 82.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.56% to Rs.780.30. Volumes stood at 7.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd clocked volume of 27112 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2629 shares. The stock lost 1.26% to Rs.296.80. Volumes stood at 1909 shares in the last session.

GE Power India Ltd registered volume of 69908 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6943 shares. The stock slipped 2.01% to Rs.816.25. Volumes stood at 11448 shares in the last session.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd recorded volume of 2.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25028 shares. The stock lost 1.62% to Rs.166.95. Volumes stood at 9227 shares in the last session.

