Volumes spurt at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Finance partners with Manulife for asset management JV in India
Mahindra Finance and Manulife form asset management joint venture
Mahindra Finance registers 66 pc fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.5 cr
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves acquisition of 1.18 crore shares of NRHFL from National Housing Bank
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 196.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.52 lakh shares
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, GE Power India Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 July 2019.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 196.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.52 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.26% to Rs.312.05. Volumes stood at 32.05 lakh shares in the last session.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 82.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.56% to Rs.780.30. Volumes stood at 7.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Sharda Cropchem Ltd clocked volume of 27112 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2629 shares. The stock lost 1.26% to Rs.296.80. Volumes stood at 1909 shares in the last session.
GE Power India Ltd registered volume of 69908 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6943 shares. The stock slipped 2.01% to Rs.816.25. Volumes stood at 11448 shares in the last session.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd recorded volume of 2.25 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25028 shares. The stock lost 1.62% to Rs.166.95. Volumes stood at 9227 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU