Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 74.57% in the June 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2018 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 PAT dips 20 pc to Rs 849 cr
M&M Financial Services plunges after weak Q1 results
Mahindra & Mahindra Auto sector monthly sales
M&M rises after incorporating subsidiary in Jordan
-
Sales rise 24.14% to Rs 2394.01 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 74.57% to Rs 68.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 269.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 2394.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1928.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales2394.011928.55 24 OPM %52.1665.49 -PBDT139.03425.47 -67 PBT104.70412.20 -75 NP68.43269.05 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU