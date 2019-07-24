JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 74.57% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.14% to Rs 2394.01 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 74.57% to Rs 68.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 269.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 2394.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1928.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales2394.011928.55 24 OPM %52.1665.49 -PBDT139.03425.47 -67 PBT104.70412.20 -75 NP68.43269.05 -75

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

