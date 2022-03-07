Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd tanks around 6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 688.3, down 6.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% rally in NIFTY and a 9.95% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 688.3, down 6.01% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.36% on the day, quoting at 15861.35. The Sensex is at 52850.29, down 2.73%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost around 17.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 17.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9896.65, down 4.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 688.55, down 6.2% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd tumbled 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 6.05% rally in NIFTY and a 9.95% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)