Man Industries jumps on bagging IOCL order

Man Industries (India) rose 4.28% to Rs 96.15 after the company said it received new order worth approximately Rs 807 crore from Indian Oil Corporation.The order is for supplying API high grade large diameter carbon steel pipes along with coating.
With this new order, the unexecuted order book of Man Industries (India) as on date stands at approximately Rs 1500 crore to be executed in six to eight months.
Man Industries (India) is engaged in manufacturing & coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, realty & trading. It caters to International clients in the oil & gas industry, petrochemicals, water, dredging & fertilizers.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.49% to Rs 31.33 crore on 13.78% increase in sales to Rs 630.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU