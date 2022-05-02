Man Industries jumps on bagging IOCL order

Man Industries (India) rose 4.28% to Rs 96.15 after the company said it received new order worth approximately Rs 807 crore from Indian Oil Corporation.

The order is for supplying API high grade large diameter carbon steel pipes along with coating.

With this new order, the unexecuted order book of Man Industries (India) as on date stands at approximately Rs 1500 crore to be executed in six to eight months.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in manufacturing & coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, realty & trading. It caters to International clients in the oil & gas industry, petrochemicals, water, dredging & fertilizers.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.49% to Rs 31.33 crore on 13.78% increase in sales to Rs 630.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)