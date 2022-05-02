Yes Bank gains after reporting PAT of Rs 367 crore in Q4

Yes Bank rose 2.49% to Rs 13.97 after the bank reported net profit of Rs 367.46 crore in Q4 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore reported in Q4 FY21.

The private bank's total income rose 21.3% to Rs 5,829.22 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The bank recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 503.19 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 5,054.71 crore posted in Q4 FY22.

The bank's operating profit before provisions & contingencies increased by more than 4x to Rs 774.23 crore in Q4 FY22. The bank had reported an operating profit of Rs 184.88 crore Q4 FY21.

Net interest income was Rs 1,819 crore in Q4 FY22, up 84.4% YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) was 2.5% in Q4 FY22 as against 1.6% in Q4 FY21.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) sharply declined by 94.8% to Rs 271.04 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 5,239.59 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The provision coverage ratio was 81.5% as on 31 March 2022 as against 78.6% as on 31 March 2021.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 27,975.98 crore as on 31 March 2022 as against Rs 28,654.49 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 28,609.53 crore as on 31 March 2021.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 13.9% as on 31 March 2022 as against 14.7% as on 31 December 2021 and 15.4% as on 31 March 2021.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 4.5% as on 31 March 2022 as against 5.3% as on 31 December 2021 and 5.9% as on 31 March 2021.

Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,066.21 crore in FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 3,462.23 crore in FY21. Total income declined 3.3% to Rs 22,285.98 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Net advances were at Rs 181,052 crore as on 31 March 2022, up 8% YoY and up 3% QoQ. Total deposits stood at Rs 197,192 crore as on 31 March 2022, up 21% YoY & up 7% QoQ.

On the capitalization front, CET-1 ratio was at 11.6% on 31 March 2022. Total CRAR was at 17.4% on 31 March 2022 as against 17.7% on 31 December 2021.

Commenting on the results, Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank said, While the core operating profitability of the franchise continues to improve, the drag from legacy stressed assets has significantly reduced, resulting in net profitability.

The bank continues to invest in its digital infrastructure in its quest to retain its dominant place in the country's digital payments and fintech ecosystem."

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)