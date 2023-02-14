Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit declines 89.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.76% to Rs 62.09 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics declined 89.30% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.76% to Rs 62.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

