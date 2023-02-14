Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit declines 89.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.76% to Rs 62.09 croreNet profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics declined 89.30% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.76% to Rs 62.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.09101.38 -39 OPM %10.4414.12 -PBDT3.3911.62 -71 PBT0.518.95 -94 NP0.434.02 -89
