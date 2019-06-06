JUST IN
Venlon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 90.45% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net Loss of Venlon Enterprises reported to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.45% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.68% to Rs 20.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.687.12 -90 20.0125.88 -23 OPM %-302.9438.34 --6.504.71 - PBDT-2.581.46 PL -3.09-2.82 -10 PBT-2.69-0.72 -274 -7.99-7.71 -4 NP-7.63-0.72 -960 -23.53-7.71 -205

