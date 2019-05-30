Manpasand Beverages Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2019.

tumbled 9.94% to Rs 57.1 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59708 shares in the past one month.

lost 8.04% to Rs 97.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21911 shares in the past one month.

crashed 6.11% to Rs 289.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53619 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 5.84% to Rs 103.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

corrected 5.79% to Rs 78.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 110.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

