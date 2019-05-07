JUST IN
Marico consolidated net profit rises 121.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 1609.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 121.31% to Rs 405.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1609.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1480.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.24% to Rs 1135.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 827.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 7334.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6322.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1609.001480.00 9 7334.006322.00 16 OPM %17.5317.03 -17.4717.98 - PBDT302.00270.00 12 1360.001206.00 13 PBT273.00247.00 11 1264.001117.00 13 NP405.00183.00 121 1135.00827.00 37

