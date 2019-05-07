Marico consolidated net profit rises 121.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 1609.00 crore

Net profit of rose 121.31% to Rs 405.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1609.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1480.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.24% to Rs 1135.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 827.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 7334.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6322.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1609.001480.007334.006322.0017.5317.0317.4717.98302.00270.001360.001206.00273.00247.001264.001117.00405.00183.001135.00827.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)