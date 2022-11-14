Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.86% to Rs 90.36 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) declined 23.10% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 90.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.90.36107.398.797.106.847.604.855.242.933.81

