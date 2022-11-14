Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit declines 23.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.86% to Rs 90.36 croreNet profit of Marine Electricals (India) declined 23.10% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.86% to Rs 90.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 107.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.36107.39 -16 OPM %8.797.10 -PBDT6.847.60 -10 PBT4.855.24 -7 NP2.933.81 -23
