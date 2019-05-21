Market breadth turns negative

Stocks regained strength soon after trimming gains in morning trade. At 10:19 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 136.54 points or 0.35% at 39,489.21. The Nifty 50 index was up 27.15 points or 0.23% at 11,855.40.
Key indices nudged higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals with the Sensex and the Nifty, both, scaling record high.
The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.18%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.19%.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 941 shares rose and 962 shares fell. A total of 125 shares were unchanged.
Reliance Industries (up 2.93%), HDFC (up 2.17%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.41%), Sun Pharmaceutial Industries (up 1.41%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.54%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.
Tata Motors (down 4.05%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.85%), Yes Bank (down 2.09%), Tata Steel (down 1.76%) and Infosys (down 1.08%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.
ICICI Bank shed 0.21%. ICICI Bank has entered into an agreement with BSE and India International Exchange (IFSC) (INX) for investment in INX. INX is an exchange located in GIFT City, IFSC, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.
GAIL (India) fell 0.19%. GAIL (India) said the board of directors will consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares at its meeting on 27 May 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.
Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher. US stocks fell on Monday as the White House's restrictions on Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co weighed on the technology sector and raised concerns that the move would further inflame trade tensions between the United States and China.
