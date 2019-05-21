Market breadth turns negative

Stocks regained strength soon after trimming gains in morning trade. At 10:19 IST, the barometer index, the S&P Sensex, was up 136.54 points or 0.35% at 39,489.21. The index was up 27.15 points or 0.23% at 11,855.40.

Key indices nudged higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals with the Sensex and the Nifty, both, scaling record high.

The S&P Mid-Cap index was up 0.18%. The S&P Small-Cap index was up 0.19%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 941 shares rose and 962 shares fell. A total of 125 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.93%), (up 2.17%), (up 1.41%), (up 1.41%) and (up 0.54%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 4.05%), (down 2.85%), (down 2.09%), (down 1.76%) and (down 1.08%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

shed 0.21%. has entered into an agreement with BSE and International Exchange (IFSC) (INX) for investment in INX. INX is an exchange located in GIFT City, IFSC, Gandhinagar, The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

fell 0.19%. said the board of directors will consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares at its meeting on 27 May 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 May 2019.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher. US stocks fell on Monday as the White House's restrictions on Chinese weighed on the and raised concerns that the move would further inflame trade tensions between the and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)