Mastek consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Mastek rose 24.10% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 336.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 267.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.28% to Rs 108.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 1071.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1033.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

