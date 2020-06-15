Mastek consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mastek update on restructuring of subsidiaries
Mastek arm sells partial stake in Majesco USA to drive growth
Mastek Q3 slips 1.9% to Rs 26 cr
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Evosys India on slump sale of Oracle Business to Mastek UK
Mastek UK sells partial stake in Majesco USA to drive growth strategy
-
Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 336.66 croreNet profit of Mastek rose 24.10% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 336.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 267.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.28% to Rs 108.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 1071.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1033.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales336.66267.10 26 1071.481033.21 4 OPM %17.2913.21 -14.5012.73 - PBDT74.5741.11 81 193.04150.19 29 PBT66.8636.79 82 168.15132.84 27 NP33.9927.39 24 108.86101.47 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU