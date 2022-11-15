Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.090.25-22.2216.00-0.020.04-0.020.04-0.020.04

