JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.25 -64 OPM %-22.2216.00 -PBDT-0.020.04 PL PBT-0.020.04 PL NP-0.020.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU