Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet loss of Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 64.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.25 -64 OPM %-22.2216.00 -PBDT-0.020.04 PL PBT-0.020.04 PL NP-0.020.04 PL
