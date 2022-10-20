JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 3.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Meghmani Finechem consolidated net profit rises 94.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 63.57% to Rs 555.53 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Finechem rose 94.79% to Rs 91.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.57% to Rs 555.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales555.53339.63 64 OPM %32.4529.60 -PBDT167.6193.07 80 PBT141.6671.34 99 NP91.5747.01 95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU