Meghmani Finechem consolidated net profit rises 94.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.57% to Rs 555.53 crore

Net profit of Meghmani Finechem rose 94.79% to Rs 91.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.57% to Rs 555.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

