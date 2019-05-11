SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 85.98% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 81.49% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of declined 85.98% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.49% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.67% to Rs 19.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.29% to Rs 28.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8.5246.0428.18168.6872.3096.8780.2397.986.2144.6123.14161.846.1844.5723.01161.704.9135.0319.74128.80

