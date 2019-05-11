SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 85.98% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 98.36% in the December 2018 quarter
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
New products help Fidelity Investments parent boost 2018 profit
Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 55
-
Sales decline 81.49% to Rs 8.52 croreNet profit of SIL Investments declined 85.98% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.49% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.67% to Rs 19.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 128.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 83.29% to Rs 28.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.5246.04 -81 28.18168.68 -83 OPM %72.3096.87 -80.2397.98 - PBDT6.2144.61 -86 23.14161.84 -86 PBT6.1844.57 -86 23.01161.70 -86 NP4.9135.03 -86 19.74128.80 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU