Metal shares edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 69.34 points or 0.35% at 19659.29 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.38%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.96%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.72%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.69%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.38%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.31%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.28%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.19%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 104.64 or 0.18% at 59239.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.65 points or 0.23% at 17453.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 236.54 points or 0.85% at 27715.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 58.75 points or 0.67% at 8729.05.

On BSE,1200 shares were trading in green, 1661 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

