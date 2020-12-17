Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 56.54 points or 0.49% at 11493.8 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.99%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.41%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.35%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.84%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.53%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 2.14%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.64%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.41%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 267.24 or 0.57% at 46933.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.95 points or 0.53% at 13755.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.08 points or 0.58% at 17956.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.03 points or 0.54% at 5979.63.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

