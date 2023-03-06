Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 97.06 points or 0.49% at 19650.09 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.36%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.33%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.27%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.4%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.19%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.15%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.99%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.43%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.7%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 511.68 or 0.86% at 60320.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.15 points or 0.8% at 17734.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 248.67 points or 0.89% at 28095.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.68 points or 0.71% at 8864.78.

On BSE,2116 shares were trading in green, 1378 were trading in red and 199 were unchanged.

