Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 228.15, up 2.72% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 17762.85. The Sensex is at 60387.98, up 0.97%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 5.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22268.75, up 2.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

