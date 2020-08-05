Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 158.87 points or 2% at 8116.04 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.81%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.51%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.47%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.19%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.93%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.83%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.38%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.3%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.43%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 430.44 or 1.14% at 38118.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 114.35 points or 1.03% at 11209.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.6 points or 1.09% at 13461.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.23 points or 1.15% at 4596.31.

On BSE,1329 shares were trading in green, 430 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

