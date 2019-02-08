Minda Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.02% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 769.02 crore

Net profit of Minda Corporation rose 22.02% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 769.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 636.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales769.02636.20 21 OPM %7.1311.27 -PBDT65.6069.42 -6 PBT44.1350.02 -12 NP46.2137.87 22

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:57 IST

