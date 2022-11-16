Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 34.55% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 61.29% to Rs 684.50 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 34.55% to Rs 78.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 684.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 424.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales684.50424.40 61 OPM %54.7377.19 -PBDT295.40268.60 10 PBT209.20195.10 7 NP78.60120.10 -35

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:08 IST

