Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 34.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.29% to Rs 684.50 croreNet profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 34.55% to Rs 78.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 684.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 424.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales684.50424.40 61 OPM %54.7377.19 -PBDT295.40268.60 10 PBT209.20195.10 7 NP78.60120.10 -35
