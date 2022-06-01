Mindteck (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, KDDL Ltd, Medico Remedies Ltd and Brightcom Group Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2022.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, KDDL Ltd, Medico Remedies Ltd and Brightcom Group Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 June 2022.

Mindteck (India) Ltd lost 5.89% to Rs 116.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9209 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup tumbled 5.21% to Rs 20. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31784 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 731.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3208 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1183 shares in the past one month.

Medico Remedies Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 114.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6877 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd corrected 4.98% to Rs 61.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)