Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2021.

Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd crashed 7.40% to Rs 483.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21800 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd tumbled 6.06% to Rs 883. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38654 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25012 shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd lost 5.96% to Rs 1247.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23577 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd shed 5.16% to Rs 362.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 214.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd corrected 5.03% to Rs 1105.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

