MIRC Electronics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.57% to Rs 268.58 croreNet loss of MIRC Electronics reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 31.57% to Rs 268.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 392.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales268.58392.51 -32 OPM %0.541.85 -PBDT-0.957.60 PL PBT-3.025.62 PL NP-3.025.62 PL
