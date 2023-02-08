Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 226.73 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 10.00% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 226.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 223.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales226.73223.86 1 OPM %28.9628.15 -PBDT67.5265.33 3 PBT53.9458.30 -7 NP38.6342.92 -10
