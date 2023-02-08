Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 226.73 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 10.00% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 226.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 223.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.226.73223.8628.9628.1567.5265.3353.9458.3038.6342.92

