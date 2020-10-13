Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd extends losses

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is quoting at Rs 190.2, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.08% in last one year as compared to a 5.13% rally in NIFTY and a 4.79% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 190.2, down 0.63% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11923.35. The Sensex is at 40559.17, down 0.09%.Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd has eased around 9.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2240.85, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

