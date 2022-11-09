JUST IN
MMP Industries consolidated net profit declines 54.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 118.90 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries declined 54.13% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 118.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales118.9092.41 29 OPM %6.0110.85 -PBDT6.9810.94 -36 PBT5.299.31 -43 NP3.447.50 -54

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:05 IST

