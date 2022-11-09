MMP Industries consolidated net profit declines 54.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 118.90 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries declined 54.13% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 118.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.118.9092.416.0110.856.9810.945.299.313.447.50

