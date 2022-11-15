Modern Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Modern Steels reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales034.02 -100 OPM %0-0.44 -PBDT1.17-0.17 LP PBT1.17-1.38 LP NP1.17-1.38 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
