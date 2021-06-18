MOIL Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.65, down 2.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 148.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

MOIL Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.65, down 2.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.MOIL Ltd has gained around 3.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5095.1, down 2.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

