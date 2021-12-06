Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indo Count Industries Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2021.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd spiked 12.93% to Rs 59.4 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd surged 11.08% to Rs 268.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35115 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 13.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd added 9.07% to Rs 1831.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6709 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd jumped 7.69% to Rs 15.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1403.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1091.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

