Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 121.73% to Rs 33.57 croreNet Loss of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 121.73% to Rs 33.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales33.5715.14 122 OPM %-6.46-24.17 -PBDT-3.67-2.88 -27 PBT-8.32-7.30 -14 NP-8.30-7.33 -13
