Revathi Equipment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Alicon Castalloy Ltd and Aarti Drugs Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2020.

Revathi Equipment Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 472.8 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8253 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 319 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 9.66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14967 shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd spiked 10.92% to Rs 249.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 994 shares in the past one month.

Alicon Castalloy Ltd spurt 10.58% to Rs 369.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1747 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd exploded 10.43% to Rs 2333.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28502 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24083 shares in the past one month.

