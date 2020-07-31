National Fertilizer Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TPL Plastech Ltd, Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up, Shanthi Gears Ltd and Renaissance Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2020.

National Fertilizer Ltd tumbled 15.12% to Rs 35.65 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd crashed 8.14% to Rs 116.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12948 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2606 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up lost 8.11% to Rs 34.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72092 shares in the past one month.

Shanthi Gears Ltd slipped 7.80% to Rs 84.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5181 shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd pared 7.78% to Rs 269. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 734 shares in the past one month.

