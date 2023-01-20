FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 138.61 points or 0.86% at 15971.37 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 3.82%), Manorama Industries Ltd (down 3.4%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 3.09%),Nestle India Ltd (down 2.06%),Emami Ltd (down 1.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 1.65%), Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 1.45%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.4%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 1.17%), and United Spirits Ltd (down 1.11%).

On the other hand, Heritage Foods Ltd (up 5.86%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 4.58%), and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 3.45%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.39 or 0.12% at 60785.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.4 points or 0.18% at 18075.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.87 points or 0.18% at 28721.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.32 points or 0.38% at 8949.36.

On BSE,1671 shares were trading in green, 1767 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

