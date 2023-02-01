Navneet Education Ltd spurts 2.66%, rises for third straight session

Navneet Education Ltd is quoting at Rs 114, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.71% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 16.55% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Navneet Education Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 114, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17934.95. The Sensex is at 60689.29, up 1.91%. Navneet Education Ltd has slipped around 6.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Navneet Education Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1898.6, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

