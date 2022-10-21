Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.55% to Rs 263.80 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies declined 1.92% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 103.55% to Rs 263.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.263.80129.605.1914.5136.0024.3025.7015.7010.2010.40

