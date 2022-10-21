JUST IN
Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.55% to Rs 263.80 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies declined 1.92% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 103.55% to Rs 263.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales263.80129.60 104 OPM %5.1914.51 -PBDT36.0024.30 48 PBT25.7015.70 64 NP10.2010.40 -2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:54 IST

