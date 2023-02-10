Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 16.83% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 64.86% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Hume Pipe rises on Rs 194-cr order win
HCL Tech, Titan Company, Nykaa to be watched
Benchmarks trade with modest losses; PSU banks decline
Tata Metaliks Q2 PAT falls nearly 74% YoY to Rs 14 crore
-
Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 404.74 croreNet profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 16.83% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 404.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales404.74421.51 -4 OPM %9.049.20 -PBDT20.5125.09 -18 PBT16.5620.60 -20 NP12.6515.21 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU