Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 16.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 404.74 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 16.83% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 404.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.404.74421.519.049.2020.5125.0916.5620.6012.6515.21

