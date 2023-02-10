JUST IN
Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit declines 16.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.98% to Rs 404.74 crore

Net profit of Indian Hume Pipe Company declined 16.83% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 404.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales404.74421.51 -4 OPM %9.049.20 -PBDT20.5125.09 -18 PBT16.5620.60 -20 NP12.6515.21 -17

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:36 IST

