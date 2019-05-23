JUST IN
Volumes jump at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter
NEL Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sintex Industries Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, Tera Software Ltd and Beardsell Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2019.

NEL Holdings Ltd crashed 15.60% to Rs 3.03 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26104 shares in the past one month.

Sintex Industries Ltd tumbled 14.40% to Rs 6.66. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd lost 13.41% to Rs 14.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4664 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd shed 11.37% to Rs 39.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1275 shares in the past one month.

Beardsell Ltd fell 10.71% to Rs 15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 646 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 14:45 IST

