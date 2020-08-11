New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 54.82% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.68% to Rs 72.73 crore

Net profit of New Delhi Television declined 54.82% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.68% to Rs 72.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

