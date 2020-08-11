New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 54.82% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
New Delhi Television standalone net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.68% to Rs 72.73 croreNet profit of New Delhi Television declined 54.82% to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.68% to Rs 72.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.73109.67 -34 OPM %21.9023.02 -PBDT11.9022.77 -48 PBT9.3319.87 -53 NP6.8915.25 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU