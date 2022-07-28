Nifty July August trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 6.16% to 17.01.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 16,953.95, a premium of 24.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,929.60 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 230.08 lakh crore compared with Rs 106.69 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 287.80 points or 1.73% to settle at 16,929.60.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2022.

