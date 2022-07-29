Nifty August futures trade at premium

RIL, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,207.45, a premium of 49.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,158.25 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 70.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 230.08 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 228.65 points or 1.35% to settle at 17,158.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.71% to 16.55.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Steel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)