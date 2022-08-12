Nifty August futures trades at premium

India VIX slipped 4.07% as shares advanced.

The Nifty August 2022 closed at 17,716.90, a premium of 18.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,698.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 60.22 lakh crore compared with Rs 211.16 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 39.15 points or 0.22% to settle at 17,698.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 4.07% to 17.6075.

Reliance Industries, Infosys and Divi's Laboratories were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2022.

