Nifty Nov Futures trade at premium

The Nifty November 2021 were at 18,131, a premium of 21.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 18,109.45 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 42.59 lakh crore compared with Rs 39.15 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 6.70 points or 0.04% to 18,109.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.62% to 15.47.

IRCTC, Tata Steel and ITC were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2021 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2021.

