Turnover in F&O segment rises

Reliance Industries, and May 2019 most active

The Nifty May 2019 was at 11,945, a premium of 16.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,928.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.58 lakh crore compared with Rs 8.80 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 4 points or 0.03% to settle at 11,928.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, inched up 0.18% at 16.22.

On the options front, maximum call (OI) of 40.83 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 37.07 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price.

(RIL) (SBI) and and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL May 2019 futures closed at 1,331.45, compared with spot closing price of 1,330. SBI May 2019 futures closed at 360.85, compared with spot closing price of 360.25. May 2019 futures closed at 437.30, compared with spot closing price of 437.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expires this Thursday, 30 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)