Nifty May futures at discount

Turnover in F&O segment drops

The Nifty May 2019 was at 11,915.20, down 9.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11,924.75 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.80 lakh crore compared with Rs 9.81 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 80.65 points or 0.68% to settle at 11,924.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.62% at 16.20.

On the options front, maximum call (OI) of 44.05 lakh contracts was seen at the 12,500 strike price. This could act as a crucial resistance level for the May series.

Maximum put OI of 39.67 lakh contracts was seen at 11,000 strike price. This could act as a crucial support level for the May series.

(SBI), (RIL) and and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

SBI May 2019 futures closed at 360.20, compared with spot closing price of 360.30. RIL May 2019 futures closed at 1,315, compared with spot closing price of 1313.20. May 2019 futures closed at 433.60, compared with spot closing price of 435.05.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expires this Thursday, 30 May 2019.

