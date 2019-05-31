Nifty June futures at discount

Turnover in F&O segment declines

The Nifty June 2019 was at 11921.60, a discount of 1.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 11922.80 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 8.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 23.70 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index dropped by 23.10 points or 0.19% to settle at 11922.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, increased by 1.52% at 15.84.

On the options front, maximum call (OI) of 17.54 lakh contracts was seen at the 12500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry. Maximum put OI of 26.81 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike price for 27 June 2019 expiry.

State Bank of India, and were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

June 2019 futures closed at 352.50, at par with spot closing price of 352.50. June 2019 futures closed at 1330.55, compared with spot closing price of 1330.10. June 2019 futures closed at 2420, compared with spot closing price of 2426.

The June 2019 F&O contracts expires this Thursday, 27 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)