Nifty May futures trade at discount

RIL, Infy and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2022 were at 16,123, a discount of 2.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,125.15 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 81.73 lakh crore compared with Rs 69.18 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 89.55 points or 0.55% to settle at 16,125.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 9.56% to 25.64.

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 26 May 2022.

